Chocolates are nice, but have you tried tacos? Where to treat your taco lover for Valentine’s Day in Detroit

If you really want to find the way to your boo’s heart, you can’t go wrong with tacos. Netflix’s beloved (and sadly canceled) series Gentefied gave us viewers an idea of just how to make this happen when Ana Morales (played by Karrie Martin) showed up at novia Yessika’s (Julissa Calderon) house using a red heart-shaped box filled with tacos as an apology for flaking out on her.

Since that adorable scene went viral, taquerias across the country — including several here in Metro Detroit — have followed suit with their own renditions.

Sure, chocolates and flowers are always nice ways to display your love, but why not cut to the chase and speak the chingona’s true love language with a heart-warming plate of tacos de asada, al pastor, or carnitas?

Here, we feature a handful of local taquerias that are offering taco valentines, as well as intimate dining options, and the pasteles that are sure to win over your sweetie.

La Palapa del Parian, Los Altos, Los Arcos

Small Taco Valentine, $15

Large Taco Valentine, $45

Fajita Dinner for Two, $35.99-$37.99

Detroit taco truck queen Nancy Lopez and husband Wicho Diaz are offering a variety of Valentine’s specials to suit anyone’s tastes at all three of their brick and mortar restaurants: La Palapa del Parian and Los Altos in Southwest Detroit, and Los Arcos in Allen Park. Each valentine comes with your choice of meat. The small valentine features seven tacos and a single red rose, while the large comes with 20 tacos and three roses. For a more sit-down experience, each restaurant will feature a fajita dinner trio for two that includes two margaritas, and two desserts. This dinner experience lasts Feb. 11-Feb. 14.

La Jalisciense Supermercado & Taqueria

Taco Valentine, Prices Vary

The family-owned supermarket, taqueria, and bar are getting in on the action with heart-shaped boxes to go. For $1.89 per taco (extra for shrimp, cecina, birria, and tripas), each box can fit up to 20 tacos. Orders must include a minimum of 10 tacos per box. These special valentines are available Feb. 12-18.

Mi Ranchito Taqueria Mexican Restaurant

Taco Valentine, $15

Available Feb. 11-Feb. 13 only, Mi Ranchito Taqueria and Mexican Restaurant in Lincoln Park is offering a taco valentine featuring seven tacos with choice of meat (excluding tripas, lengua, and cabeza de res).

La Noria Wood Fired Bistro

Mexican & Italian Cuisine, Prices Vary

If you’re looking for a quiet, intimate setting to dine with your lover, La Noria Bistro in Southwest Detroit offers a decadent mix of both Mexican and Italian fare — all in a charming dimly-lit space. It’s one of just a few places in the city that offer barbacoa de chivo (goat barbacoa) — great for you and your honey to assemble your own tacos. Go all out with a rich plate of spaghetti carbonara, pulpo (octopus) sauteed with garlic, white wine and chile guajillo, and split a bottle of vino from the eatery’s vast collection of wines. Be sure to make reservations ahead of time by clicking here.

Prince Valley Market

Dinner & Dessert, Prices Vary



The barrio’s beloved supermarket for all things pasteles, Prince Valley does not disappoint with its assortment of ornately-decordated cakes (topped with indulgences like Ferrero Rocher, roses, gold-colored macarons, and candy hearts), chocolate-covered strawberries, and cupcakes. These sweets are the perfect end to a plate of tacos, flautas, or gorditas — all available at the market’s hot food section.

This is obviously just a sampling of some of the Mexican treats that you and your loved one can dive into this Valentine’s Day. Tell us, what are the taquerias, taco trucks, panaderias, or restaurants that change the game for Valentine’s Day? Hit us up with the tip at info@tostadamagazine.com!

This article was made possible by the Detroit Journalism Engagement Fund, a project of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, that’s working to increase quality journalism and help better inform communities.

Author: Serena Maria Daniels Serena Maria Daniels is the co-founder and head chingona of Tostada Magazine. She is an award-winning journalist based in Detroit and specializes on the intersection of food, identity, and culture. Find her on Twitter and Instagram @serenamaria36!

