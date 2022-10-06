Attention Food & Culture Writers of Detroit: Become a Contributor for Tostada Magazine and Next City

Hola, Detroit food and culture writers! Tostada Magazine is a Detroit-based digital platform dedicated to preserving culture and uplifting communities through the lens of food. Our journalism is produced by journalists of color and centers on the experiences of communities of color in Detroit. Tostada serves as a learning laboratory for aspiring journalists interested in culture writing and frequently collaborates with other local news media platforms to amplify our storytelling.

Tostada is currently looking for contributors for a storytelling initiative in partnership with Next City — a nonprofit news organization that similarly focuses its reporting on marginalized voices and solutions to the problems that oppress people in cities.

We are actively looking for pitches on stories that connect readers with Detroit’s globally-inspired food world, with a particular focus on stories that provide solutions to issues that communities of color face in the local food and restaurant space. Topics can include food insecurity, urban farming, cultural preservation, equitable uses of public spaces, inclusive development, and the labor force in the restaurant industry. We are particularly interested in working with contributors whose voices are all too often marginalized in legacy media. All accepted stories will go through a nurturing editing process from Tostada and Next City editors and all pieces are paid competitively. All stories through this partnership will appear on Tostada’s and Next City’s websites.

How to pitch

A strong pitch includes a clear and brief summary of the subject that explain both the problems that the contributor wishes to report on and the solutions to those problems. Contributors will have some reporting and writing experience and will be able to provide editors with a reporting plan and timeline for completing their stories.

Anyone interested in contributing, please email Tostada founder and editor Serena Maria Daniels at serena@tostadamagazine.com. Make sure to include Tostada-Next City in the subject line. If possible, please also include samples of your writing that showcase your style and abilities.

Author: Serena Maria Daniels Serena Maria Daniels is the co-founder and head chingona of Tostada Magazine. She is an award-winning journalist based in Detroit and specializes on the intersection of food, identity, and culture. Find her on Twitter and Instagram @serenamaria36!

